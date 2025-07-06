Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: June round-up

Here in Worthing West, the fantastic Worthing Festival was a big June highlight. Run entirely by the local community for the first time, it was so inspiring to see so much local talent and community spirit on display and I can’t praise the organisers enough.

I held busy surgery and Meet The MP events in East Preston and Heene, as well as visiting Durrington Infant School, the wonderful Forget Me Not Dementia Care Unit and Worthing’s fantastic Parkinson’s Support Group.

I also met with Worthing Homes to discuss ongoing housing issues, and Southern Water to see their plans to improve the ongoing pollution issues at our beaches. They responded positively to the many concerns raised not just by myself but by so many Worthing residents and I’ll be meeting with them again in six months’ time to see what progress has been made.

I also thoroughly enjoyed the East Preston Festival parade and exploring Pebbles on the Beach with the West Sussex Geological Society, as well as joining the Birthday Party for Sid Youth, an amazing group who work to empower young people with vital life skills.

Beccy Cooper MP at the Worthing Festival

Perhaps the most important item in Parliament last month was the Third Reading of the Assisted Dying Bill. Both as a doctor and an MP I believe it to be compassionate and safe legislation, and I spoke in favour.

My work with the Health and Social Care Committee included contributing to the “First 1000 Days” inquiry, looking into early years care. And I joined evidence sessions on vaccine uptake, NHS workforce challenges, and addressing health inequalities in under-served communities.

I also made a brief trip to Trieste, Italy as part of the Committee’s Community Mental Health Services Inquiry, which is working to identify best practice in community mental health.

I spoke in the Backbench Business Debate on Dementia Care, paying tribute to the fantastic work of Guild Care in Worthing West.And chaired a session of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Healthy Places, which focused on greening and revitalising our high streets - something which we are very much focused on here in Worthing, with work on Montague Gardens set to begin on July 14th.

I also wrote to the Chancellor, following the Spending Review, and to the Prime Minister, on international conflict prevention and response. And I co-signed the reasoned amendment to the Universal Credit and PIP Reform Bill, urging the Government to pause and review the proposed reforms. I’m so pleased that the government listened to the concerns of residents and disability groups, and thanks to everyone who has raised the issue with me.

As always, you can contact me at [email protected]