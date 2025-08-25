Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Kindness counts

We’re coming to the end of a long, hot summer and feelings are running high on number of issues both here and abroad.

Like anyone else, I have my own take on these. While I can’t condone the intimidation of those in so-called ‘asylum hotels’ for example, I fully share the widespread anger and frustration being expressed over the appalling situation in Gaza.

Nonetheless, I welcome debate and when contacted on these matters – as I am in great numbers – I try hard to respond in as even-handed and respectful terms as possible. I absolutely encourage everyone in Worthing West to share their views and greatly appreciate all your interaction and correspondence.

However, it is worth repeating that there are certain guidelines within which this should happen. I’m proud to say that my casework team and I have helped almost 9,000 Worthing West residents in our first year, on a range of issues such as housing, education, benefits, health and transport. But in fairness to them, and to those who genuinely need our support, abuse, intimidation and repeated, excessive demands are both counter-productive and unacceptable.

Our Standards and Social Media Policy is designed to both to protect my staff and those who rely on our timely and effective support. As you’d expect, unacceptable behaviours include aggressive, abusive and discriminatory language, threats of any kind, and personal harassment – all of which may be reported to the police. They also include making excessive demands, by repeated contact often over issues beyond our control. Put simply, it makes it all the harder for us to help as many people as possible, if we are constantly being contacted by the same person or group over the same issue, when we have already done all we can at that point to address it.

As for social media, we do not automatically remove or block comments which may be at odds with my opinions. That, it seems to me, would be profoundly undemocratic. I also welcome criticism of our performance, if that helps us to improve our service to residents going forward. However, we do remove comments that fall into the categories above and advise those commenting off-topic, to contact me by email instead on their issue of concern.

As the recess comes to a close, I look forward to heading back to Parliament and getting on with the job of serving the people of Worthing West, by representing your views and championing the causes you raise with me. I’ll be holding my regular face-to-face surgeries and Meet The MP events and encourage all Worthing West residents to come along and voice your concerns or just join me for a chat on the things that matter most to you. And please, keep that online and email correspondence coming. But in fairness not just to me but to my team and those they are working hard to help, let’s please keep that within an atmosphere of kindness and mutual respect.

As always you can contact me at [email protected]