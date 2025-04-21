Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: liver care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday was World Liver Day, with this year’s theme being Food Is Medicine. A healthy liver is the foundation for a healthy life. But the starting point has to be a nutritious, balanced diet - which for many can be unaffordable, leading to massive health inequalities both across the world and here at home.

As Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Liver Disease and Liver Cancer, I recently visited Worthing Hospital’s Hepatology Department with Pamela Healy OBE, CEO of the British Liver Trust. We met with senior leadership and frontline clinicians to see the wonderful work they are doing not just to treat but proactively fight the onset of liver disease.

Liver disease is a ‘silent killer’, with symptoms often not showing until it’s too late. We visited the hospital’s community hepatology van, an outreach initiative that brings health checks directly to people at higher risk of liver disease who might not ordinarily access traditional health pathways. We also heard about the hospital’s involvement in the NHS England Liver Health Check Pilot, aimed at improving outcomes through earlier diagnosis and intervention.

It was great to hear that Worthing Hospital has recently benefited from increased funding into liver services, with the addition of two new Clinical Nurse Specialists. But more broadly, greater investment is still urgently needed into scanning equipment, addiction services and community outreach, along with better access for all to nutritious, healthy food. As we move forward, I’ll be working alongside the British Liver Trust to keep liver health at the forefront of our 10-year NHS plan.

To contact me, please email [email protected]