Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: May round up

By Beccy Cooper MP
Contributor
Published 1st Jun 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 08:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

May has been an eventful month both in and out of Parliament.

In Worthing West I’ve held some busy Meet The MP events in which the overriding concern raised was the recent loss of bus services. Given the opportunities arising from the new Bus Services Bill, I’ll continue to campaign on that.

I also had an operational tour of Worthing Hospital and visited Northbrook College to discuss SEND provision. It’s so positive to see students thriving in mainstream Further Education but sadly funding still lags behind the increasing demand for places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I also wrote to Southern Water requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the ongoing pollution issues at our beaches.

Beccy Cooper MP in FerringBeccy Cooper MP in Ferring
Beccy Cooper MP in Ferring

In Parliament, perhaps the most important consideration was The Assisted Dying Bill. Both as a doctor and an MP I’m satisfied with the many safeguards it contains and I voted in favour. However there’s still a long way to go before it becomes law.

I also visited the South African Parliament with other MPs and Peers, which gave me some really useful insights into how we might improve and update our own political system. Back in Westminster, I established and chaired the inaugural meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Health and Security, focusing on global preparedness and integrating Health into foreign policy.

In the Chamber, I asked the Minister for Women and Equalitiesfor assurance that maternity units in deprived areas will receive the resources they need.And wrote to the Foreign Secretary urgingimmediate action to end the suffering in Gaza and for the UK to play a more active role in de-escalation and supporting international law.

If you’d like to contact me on these or any other topics please email me at [email protected]

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice