Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: May round up

May has been an eventful month both in and out of Parliament.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Worthing West I’ve held some busy Meet The MP events in which the overriding concern raised was the recent loss of bus services. Given the opportunities arising from the new Bus Services Bill, I’ll continue to campaign on that.

I also had an operational tour of Worthing Hospital and visited Northbrook College to discuss SEND provision. It’s so positive to see students thriving in mainstream Further Education but sadly funding still lags behind the increasing demand for places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also wrote to Southern Water requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the ongoing pollution issues at our beaches.

Beccy Cooper MP in Ferring

In Parliament, perhaps the most important consideration was The Assisted Dying Bill. Both as a doctor and an MP I’m satisfied with the many safeguards it contains and I voted in favour. However there’s still a long way to go before it becomes law.

I also visited the South African Parliament with other MPs and Peers, which gave me some really useful insights into how we might improve and update our own political system. Back in Westminster, I established and chaired the inaugural meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Health and Security, focusing on global preparedness and integrating Health into foreign policy.

In the Chamber, I asked the Minister for Women and Equalitiesfor assurance that maternity units in deprived areas will receive the resources they need.And wrote to the Foreign Secretary urgingimmediate action to end the suffering in Gaza and for the UK to play a more active role in de-escalation and supporting international law.

If you’d like to contact me on these or any other topics please email me at [email protected]