Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Progress on health

Despite the recent gorgeous spring weather, events unfolding around the world and their consequences at home, can make these feel like uncertain times. However, I’m pleased to say that on matters public health we can already see some green shoots of recovery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a member of the Health & Social Care Committee and following the government’s £26 billion investment, we’ve seen a number of measures put in place that are already improving healthcare for millions.

The ending of years of almost constant dispute between government and health professionals – from nurses to doctors to consultants – has been a major factor. Partly as a result, 2 million more appointments were delivered between June and November last year than in the same period the year before. And for the first time since covid, GP’s are no longer in dispute, thanks to a new £889 million deal which will see needless bureaucracy slashed and an end to the 8 a.m. scramble for appointments. While woefully neglected services like dentistry are finally being addressed, with a new deal for dentists that will mean an 700,000 extra emergency and urgent appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very heartening local example was the recent awarding of over £368,000 to St. Barnabas House. This was part of an immediate £25 million provision to hospices across the country to improve facilities, equipment and IT, with £75 million more to follow in April. Fantastic, caring organisations like St. Barnabas, Chestnut Tree House and The Martlets are at the heart of our Worthing community and it was inspiring to see the wonderful contribution they make being recognised.

Beccy Cooper MP with Amanda Fadero and Mike Rymer of St. Barnabas House.

Away from the troubling headlines and for all the many challenges, this was a sure sign to me that here on the ground, real practical improvements are starting to show across our Health and Social Care system.

As always, please let me know your thoughts at [email protected]