Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Securing the future of the Lido

As your MPs, Tom Rutland and I are committed to saving our beautiful and much-loved Lido, for the benefit of our town today and for future generations.

Over the past few months, we have been in contact with national organisations like English Heritage, along with local businesses, community leaders and stakeholders like Worthing Borough Council, all of whom share our commitment to securing the Lido’s future. And we’ve come together to get a plan in place.

Tom and I recently visited not only our own Lido but Saltdean Lido and Sea Lanes to gather more technical information and ideas for future redevelopment options. Given our Lido’s age and state of repair, safety and structural integrity are the first and most urgent issues to address.And we have met with Council leaders and officers, and English Heritage to discuss how the process of assessing this is taking shape.

Structural engineers from both organisations are going to put together a pragmatic, costed plan that respects the heritage of the building while addressing future considerations like the ever-growing impacts of climate change. The Council has some funding it can look to allocate to this work but we may then need to seek out match funding in grants etc. to make up any shortfall – and Tom and I will be working hard at national level to secure that.

Once the structure is secure, we can then consider the building’s future use and aesthetics. Maintaining its original character as a Grade II Listed building is essential but it will of course need to be adapted to its future function. We all know that it once housed a swimming pool and consultations have shown that returning it to one is the most popular public choice. However, given that it’s built into the sea and the weight of a pool set against increasing coastal damage may not be feasible, we will need to be guided by the structural engineers on the viability of returning it to that use.

If not, we will need to look at returning the Lido to its original form as an entertainment and community space and consider other outdoor swimming options along our prom. Our visit to Saltdean Lido gave us some great ideas for possible future commercial and community use, while stopping off at Sea Lanes with our South Down Leisure partners, gave us the opportunity to consider those other outdoor swimming alternatives.

Moving forward, we will also be considering our overall town centre and seafront offer and the part the Lido will play in that. Our beautiful Lido must be returned to its former glory, in whichever form, as a central, unique and much-loved feature of our town. And we will continue to put together a community-focused plan - including fundraising and a timeline - to harness all the energy, enthusiasm and resources needed to make that happen.

If you would like to be involved with saving our Lido, or to contact me on any subject, please email me at [email protected]