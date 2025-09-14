Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Sussex devolution - building on Worthing’s strengths

In Parliament we recently debated the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, the law that will give regions like ours more power to shape our own future. I am very pleased that here in Sussex we have been included in the first round of devolution.

For Worthing this represents an important opportunity. We already have much to celebrate: a thriving creative sector, excellent schools and colleges, and a strong sense of community. Devolution gives us the chance to build on these strengths with the tools to plan more effectively for transport, housing, education, jobs and health across Sussex.

Transport is a key concern for residents and businesses alike. Many of us know the frustration of congestion on the A27, or the difficulty of relying on buses and trains that do not connect properly. A Sussex-wide transport authority will have the powers to design services that work across the county, improving journeys for commuters, supporting local businesses, and making it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy our coast and the South Downs.

Housing is another pressing issue. In Worthing West, almost one in four residents is aged over 65, yet much of our housing stock is not designed for later life. At the same time, younger people are locked out of the market, with first time buyer homes costing nearly eight times average local earnings. Hundreds of households are in temporary accommodation. With devolved powers, Sussex will be able to align housing and infrastructure so that we provide homes suitable for all stages of life, supported by the services needed to create thriving communities.

The Bill also introduces a new legal duty to reduce health inequalities. This is particularly relevant for coastal areas like ours, where the gap in life expectancy between neighbourhoods can be as much as 14 years. Devolution will require health to be considered in every major decision, helping us to close those gaps and improve quality of life.

Education and children’s services are another area where change is needed. In West Sussex we have seen too many families let down by delays and mismanagement in special educational needs provision. Schools, parents and children are left waiting far too long for decisions and support. Devolution gives us the opportunity to work across health, social care and education so that children with SEND receive the help they deserve.

Economic growth must also be a priority. Sussex has world-class strengths in Brighton’s digital sector, the Gatwick Diamond, and the energy potential of our coast. With a devolved industrial strategy we can ensure that growth is shared more fairly, bringing high quality jobs and apprenticeships to Worthing as well as other parts of the region.

In 2026 Sussex is expected to elect its first Mayor to lead this new authority. That Mayor will hold significant powers and resources, and I will work to ensure that Worthing’s voice is central to their plans.

This is a rare, generational opportunity. Done properly, Sussex devolution will provide better services, stronger growth and a renewed sense of regional identity. Worthing, with all it already contributes, will be at the forefront of that journey.