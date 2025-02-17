Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: The Devolution Question
Devolving power and funding from Westminster to Sussex will give our residents a more direct say in how their area is run - making local government more efficient, responsive and directly accountable. Or as the Prime Minister said in reply, ‘I believe those with skin in the game make the best decisions for their communities’.
An elected Sussex Mayor will also have greater powers to invest specifically in what our area needs, rather than having to bid for short term pots of money from the national government. Funding will be allocated on a longer term basis and be invested strategically to meet essential local needs – like transport, housing, education, social care and economic growth.
However I do know from my inbox that there has been a lot of concern that there will not now be County Council elections in May. The reality is though that they have not been ‘cancelled’ but postponed for a year until the reorganisation is in place, so that we can elect councillors for a full four-year term rather than just for one year – saving local taxpayers millions of Pounds in the process.
Members from all tiers of local government will be in consultation with residents throughout the process to ensure that our communities are the first to be heard and as I said in my question to the Prime Minister, gain ‘meaningful control’ of the future of our wonderful coastal town.
