Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: The Devolution Question

Last week I had my first opportunity to question the Prime Minister at PMQ’s. There is only time for 15 questions apart from those from the two main opposition leaders and so the questions are selected by ballot, meaning it’s a matter of luck whether the computer picks out yours or not. So I was very pleased (and excited) to be able to ask mine - on Sussex devolution.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devolving power and funding from Westminster to Sussex will give our residents a more direct say in how their area is run - making local government more efficient, responsive and directly accountable. Or as the Prime Minister said in reply, ‘I believe those with skin in the game make the best decisions for their communities’.

An elected Sussex Mayor will also have greater powers to invest specifically in what our area needs, rather than having to bid for short term pots of money from the national government. Funding will be allocated on a longer term basis and be invested strategically to meet essential local needs – like transport, housing, education, social care and economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However I do know from my inbox that there has been a lot of concern that there will not now be County Council elections in May. The reality is though that they have not been ‘cancelled’ but postponed for a year until the reorganisation is in place, so that we can elect councillors for a full four-year term rather than just for one year – saving local taxpayers millions of Pounds in the process.

Beccy Cooper MP at Prime Minister's Questions.

Members from all tiers of local government will be in consultation with residents throughout the process to ensure that our communities are the first to be heard and as I said in my question to the Prime Minister, gain ‘meaningful control’ of the future of our wonderful coastal town.

To contact me, please email [email protected]