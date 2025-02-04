Political opinion with Chris Ward MP: Education is essential to get right, I’ve seen it first-hand

Our schools aren’t just places of learning—they’re the beating heart of our communities. They shape the next generation and play a vital role in ensuring that every child, regardless of background, gets the best possible start in life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As your MP, I’ve had the privilege of visiting many schools across Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, and I’m always struck by the dedication and passion of our local teachers and school staff.

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Peacehaven Heights Academy and Telscombe Cliffs Academy, and both visits reinforced that when schools are properly supported and run, they do incredible things for our children. At Peacehaven Heights, I met with Mr. Dowling, the Head of School, and Executive Head Ms. Griffiths, to discuss the challenges they’re facing and the positive changes they’ve been making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also joined the children for their Friday fish fingers and beans, which went down very well! But the real grilling came from the school’s Pupil Parliament, who asked me everything from what it’s like being an MP to whether Arsenal are better than Brighton - the easiest question I’ve answered in a long time! Their enthusiasm and curiosity about politics and local issues were inspiring.

Chris Ward, Mr Ediss and Ms Griffths at Telscombe Cliffs

Over at Telscombe Cliffs, I was hugely impressed by the school’s focus on preparing students for life beyond the classroom. Headteacher Mr. Ediss and his team are doing an outstanding job, and watching the students take part in a debate on the pros and cons of social media was a real highlight. The confidence and sharp thinking on display were brilliant—I'll be passing some of their points on to the government!

These visits reinforced why the Government’s focus on improving education is so important. The recent increase in school funding and the Children’s Wellbeing Bill – which introduce free breakfast clubs and cheaper school uniforms - are big steps in the right direction. But we need to make sure this investment translates into real improvements—whether that’s better classroom facilities, more support for teachers, or targeted help for students who need it most.

Education isn’t just about test scores—it’s about opportunity. Every child in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven deserves to learn in an environment where they can thrive, and I’ll keep pushing to ensure our local schools get the support they need to make that a reality.