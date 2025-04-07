Political opinion with Cllr Duncan Crow: Britain needs strength, not weakness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When it comes to the global stage outside of Europe, the UK has become an embarrassment, displaying incredible weakness. A prime example was last week, when the Labour Government announced they were in the final stages of agreeing their grubby surrender of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

An insane act of self-harm, Labour have listened to no one except those countries who dislike us. They’ve ignored all the security concerns from home and abroad, including from former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton. Hostile states with malign intents are observing how the UK won’t even stand up to a tiny island nation that is taking us for a ride, setting a very dangerous precedent.

Disgracefully, Labour continues to ignore the Chagossian people, of whom roughly a quarter of the global population of around 13,500 people, live here in Crawley. The contempt shown by shutting them out of all meaningful discussions on their ancestorial homeland is another historical injustice.

I feel so strongly about how wrong and unjust this surrender is, that if they go through with it as seems likely, I will forever view Keir Starmer, David Lammy and their lefty lawyer mates who are betraying our national interest, as British traitors.

Cllr Duncan Crow - Conservative Group Leader at Crawley Borough Council

Additionally, I can’t be alone in being appalled by Keir Starmer’s metaphorical butt kissing of Donald Trump. It really is excruciating to watch and is in stark contrast to the strong leadership we see from Mark Carney of Canada and Emanual Macron of France.

Most of us know (except the Reform Party who keep cheering him on) that Trump is wholly unfit for office and, as stock markets are showing, is a disaster for the world. His bullying trade tariffs have rightly seen the EU and Canada responding with plans for reciprocal tariffs. Displaying strength not weakness is how you strengthen your starting negotiating position, ultimately making reducing tariffs all round more likely. Pathetically, the UK has feebly accepted the tariffs with no countermeasures. If you allow a playground bully to steal your lunch money, they will keep coming back for more. Britain need strength, not weakness.