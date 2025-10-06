Political opinion with Cllr Duncan Crow: Leaving the ECHR becomes Conservative policy

I view it as important that mainstream political parties address sensitive subjects such as immigration and asylum. If we do not address the genuine concerns that many people have, we leave the door open for extremists to fill a vacuum. Disgracefully, we’ve also seen the demonisation of some groups within our communities, that fuels hate and violence towards them.

Most of us support the principle of helping people fleeing genuine persecution, but most of us also know that in very many cases, that seeking asylum is used as a short cut for economic migration.

This goes against our British sense of fair play, including for those people who came here legally and who abided by all the rules. Having been out of government for over a year has given the Conservative Party time and space to reassess in a calm and considered way, what policies will work best to protect our borders, stop the illegal channel boat crossings and how to tackle illegal immigration more widely.

I welcome the speech given by the Shadow Home Secretary, Chris Philp MP, on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference. We know the Labour Government are failing on this issue and it’s become very apparent that their scrapping of the previous Conservative Government’s Rwanda policy, was a catastrophic mistake, leading to a surge in boat crossings since Labour took office.

Cllr Duncan Crow - Conservative Group Leader at Crawley Borough Council

The Conference heard the rational and the process for it to become Conservative policy for the UK to leave the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights). The ECHR has consistently created legal obstacles in removing illegal immigrants and foreign national criminals, making removals at scale unworkable.

Leaving the ECHR will enable banning all asylum and other claims by those entering the country illegally. Our policy will now be immediate deportation back to their country of origin if possible, or to a third country like Rwanda if that isn’t possible. All criminals from abroad will be deported. Unlike some populist parties who just make it up as they go along, the Conservatives are the only party with a fair, credible and workable plan.