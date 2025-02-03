Political opinion with Cllr Mike Edwards: Labour seeks to force devolution regardless of public consent

The Conservative Party has over the years been supportive of devolving power from Westminster to the electorate, where it is practical and there is a clear public desire for it. This is the difference between ourselves and the Labour Party which in its 2024 White Paper has declared its intention to force devolution on us across the entire country regardless of public consent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Hastings for example elected members were given just three weeks to digest the government proposals and pass on opinions to the upper tier county council which in turn submitted its application to be considered for the first wave priority programme. This was a big ask and it’s not clear why there was such a rush when the plans had been prepared for many months.

One reason that local government reorganisation occurs so infrequently, the last significant one was in 1972, is that it is a devilishly complex matter with very high stakes and competing arguments, both political and financial. We know that the present system is not working but it’s the funding model which is broken, not the political model. Government imposes too many responsibilities on local authorities without the commensurate funding and there is no suggestion that more funding will be forthcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone looking at the proposals will conclude that the proposed unitary structure will not bring decision making closer to the electorate. It may be neater and look good on the map but the proposed Sussex boundaries conceal huge demographic differences, compare the wealthy Wadhurst with the somewhat deprived Hastings, our needs are quite different and an administration run from Lewes will forever perpetuate this inequality. It is accepted that local buy-in is crucial to the success of devolution yet Hastings Borough Council has already declared its opposition to the proposals. The Green council leader and the Labour MP have jointly written to the minister outlining their objections.

Michael Edwards, HBC Conservative Group Leader

Then there is the matter of the elected Mayor ruling over the strategic combined authority of East & West Sussex and Brighton. This will be a pivotal role with a significant budget, the potential for political clashes with the unitary authorities must be real. The mayoral model may have worked with some success in Manchester, in the North East, In the West Midlands but there they are culturally and historically different to the more rurally based counties in the south.

As the Conservative Group on Hastings Council we shall continue to play our full part in co-operation with Green, Labour and Independent members in order to achieve a successful and acceptable outcome for residents of Hastings but if we think we can achieve a unique bespoke model for the borough I fear we are heading for disappointment.