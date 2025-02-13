Political opinion with Cllr Sophie Cox: Devolution offers a once in a generation opportunity for Worthing

Change is coming to Sussex and Worthing - and it’s an opportunity we can’t afford to miss if we truly want to aim high for our wonderful coastal town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Change is coming to Sussex and Worthing - and it’s an opportunity we can’t afford to miss if we truly want to aim high for our wonderful coastal town.

The recent devolution announcement is a game-changer for our county and town, which will see us unlock new funding that hasn’t been seen before. As well as the potential for investment in our town - devolution will see us gain more local control over decisions that shape our daily lives, from transport and housing to skills and economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This government was elected on a manifesto that clearly set out its intention to move quickly to devolve more power out of Westminster and into our local areas, and we were supportive of our upper tier authorities’ request to join the Devolution Priority Programme and have the strongest say in the process.

Worthing coast line

Alongside devolution, all authorities across the country will be reorganised into unitary and single tier councils. The advantage of being on the priority programme means we will have the first say in that reorganisation and use our voice strongly to shape what the future local government in our area looks like.

While this is a big shift, I want to reassure residents about what this means, dispel some of the misinformation and explain why elections have been postponed but not cancelled.

What does devolution actually mean for Worthing and Sussex? Put simply, it means decisions about Sussex will be made in Sussex - not Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devolution will give an elected Sussex Mayor more control and influence over funding and greater powers to invest in what our communities need most, without constantly waiting for government approval. Instead of bidding for short-term pots of money, we will have the stability to plan long-term improvements in infrastructure, public services and local economies.

Our lower tier council, Worthing Borough Council which is responsible for services such as waste collection, looking after parks and the planning process, and West Sussex County Council - responsible services such as education, highways, adult social care - will be replaced by a new unitary council.

You will still have elected councillors that represent your local area as you do now but the change will be that they will cover all the services rather than having one councillor to contact about the pavement being repaired and another to ask for it to be swept.

These councillors will make up one unitary council - the footprint of which will be decided over the coming months. This will sit under a wider strategic authority for Sussex, led by an elected mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, this could see better transport links for the south coast - with the ability to plan and coordinate bus and rail services and cycling networks locally, ensuring they actually meet the needs of our communities. And with greater powers to build and manage social housing, we can aim for genuinely affordable housing and coordinate home building from a strategic Sussex perspective.

Our communities, including partners in education, business and across different sectors will be instrumental in driving the agenda of our new strategic authority - building a stronger local economy with targeted investments in skills, apprenticeships and businesses to create better paid jobs that are closer to home for many.

All Sussex leaders will be elected by and be accountable to the people who live here. A directly elected Sussex Mayor will not replace local councils but will provide strategic leadership on county-wide issues like transport, housing, and economic growth. Local decision-making will still be led by elected councillors in the new unitary authority, ensuring local voices are heard at all levels.

Whilst I appreciate that some residents are frustrated that elections to the county council due to take place in May have been postponed this year - it would be impractical to elect councillors for a short period of time and not for a full term, wasting millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government was clear that they would only choose to postpone elections if it was appropriate for the timetable of reorganisation, as it is in our area.

The current system is changing nationwide, and Sussex has been given the opportunity to shape its own future rather than having a system imposed on us later. Residents, businesses and community organisations will all have a role in shaping how this works in practice, with opportunities for consultation and engagement throughout the process.

I want to hear from residents throughout this process - what they would like to see change in a new system of local government, what works well, what doesn’t and the priorities they have for our coastal town.

My email inbox is always open ([email protected]) but we will soon as a council publish details of how you can get involved and have your say in shaping the future of local government in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a pivotal moment for Sussex. While change always brings questions, the goal is clear: to empower Sussex residents to take control of their own futures and get the best outcomes for our coastal town and our county.

Cllr Sophie Cox, Leader of Worthing Borough Council