Political opinion with Cllr Zak Ali: Labour’s economic chaos Is hitting Crawley hard
The warning lights are flashing red. Government borrowing costs have surged to levels not seen in nearly three decades, with long-term gilt yields hitting a 27-year high. That is not an abstract number, it is a damning verdict from the markets on Labour’s economic mismanagement. It means higher mortgage repayments for homeowners, bigger bills for businesses, and an ever-growing risk of painful tax rises in the next Budget.
Labour is living beyond its means. They are spending more than we are earning as a country. Debt interest alone now costs more than we spend on schools or defence. At the same time, Labour backed by the Crawley MP have piled on tax rises, suffocating investment, small businesses are closing at a record rate, and draining the confidence from our high streets here in Crawley. The choice Labour is making is clear: more borrowing today, higher taxes tomorrow, and working people left to pick up the tab.
Even Sir Keir Starmer knows the approach has failed. That is why he has stripped Rachel Reeves of control over the Budget. But simply sidelining her is not enough. Starmer must reject her failed economic strategy altogether. Britain cannot afford more tax-and-spend Labour experiments that end in stagnation.
The contrast could not be clearer. Conservatives are under new leadership, and we are backing the makers, those who work hard, create jobs, and keep our communities strong. Our plan is rooted in sound money, lower taxes, and cutting waste so that we can restore stability and hope.
Crawley deserves better than Labour’s chaos. Families, pensioners, and businesses cannot keep paying the price for their mistakes. Only the Conservatives are offering the honesty, discipline, and leadership needed to get Britain back on track.