Political opinion with Dr Beccy Cooper MP: Love our South Downs National Park

It’s been a busy week in Parliament and in Worthing West - I’ve been actively engaging with our wonderful community and addressing key issues on your behalf.

I had the pleasure of meeting the South Downs National Park team in beautiful Clapham Village. We discussed the opportunities that devolution presents in better linking the National Park with our coastal urban areas.

By getting our transport strategy and sustainable infrastructure right for Sussex, we can make it easier for everyone to access the South Downs, while also supporting a sustainable tourism economy that creates good local jobs.

During our visit, we walked up to Clapham Woods, where I saw the fantastic coppicing work being carried out to preserve the woodland - an effort led by dedicated Park Rangers and volunteers.

We also talked about the health benefits of spending time in nature and how schools and community groups can apply for funding to make this wonderful space more accessible.

A little reminder for all nature lovers (and fans of sunny mornings)—this week marks the first pre-6am sunrise since summer! If you’re an early riser, get out there and enjoy it.

Please do tag me in your posts on my Facebook page, and I’ll share my favourites!

If you’re interested in volunteering or applying for group funding, visit the South Downs National Park webpage: https://www.southdowns.gov.uk/

Engaging with constituents and addressing national issues are at the heart of my role as your MP. I remain committed to representing your concerns, so please do get in touch if there is something you would like to raise with me.