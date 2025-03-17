Political opinion with Dr Beccy Cooper MP: Thinking globally

Having recently been part of a delegation to Nigeria, I thought I’d share one or two of the many things I learned from that amazing country.

Our main goal was to support a Bill to increase the representation of women in the Nigerian Parliament. Better gender balance makes for better government and it was great to be there on International Women’s Day to see what progress is being made.

Public health was another much discussed subject, with Nigerian MPs keen to share their thoughts on the challenges still facing the country. Communicable diseases – and malaria in particular – are the main causes of mortality and morbidity there. Poor planning of drainage systems is a major contributor, with stagnating water allowed to collect in densely populated urban areas and it was good to see steps being taken to address this.

Despite Nigeria’s vast wealth of natural resources, nutrition is also a major concern. Poor infrastructure is again a main cause, whether in agriculture or in the cities, with intermittent electricity supply affecting food processing and storage. This also makes Nigeria Africa’s largest user of diesel generators, with all the negative health and environmental impacts they bring.

With its wealth of diverse cultures and history, Nigeria is a fascinating place to be. Issues like stable government, infectious disease and world hunger ultimately affect us all and with one in eight of the world’s children soon to be born there, it is vital that we learn the lessons Nigeria has to offer.

As always, you can contact me on [email protected]