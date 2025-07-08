Political opinion with Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: BHCC out of area policy is costing lives

This week, we published a letter to the Chief Coroner of Sussex regarding the tragic deaths of two individuals placed in temporary accommodation by Brighton and Hove City Council here in Eastbourne.

We believe these deaths were directly influenced by Brighton’s homeless and out-of-area placement policies. I have repeatedly raised concerns with Brighton and Hove, including with their Leader, Cllr Bella Sankey, and Sussex Police, about the unsustainable number of placements they make in Eastbourne.

These decisions place significant strain on our services and our third sector partners, but more importantly, they fail their most vulnerable residents — isolating them miles from their families, support networks, and familiar health services.

I warned that deaths could result from this practice. Sadly, this has come to pass.

Brighton and Hove City Council has faced this issue before. As we noted in our letter to the Coroner, 11 people died at Kendal Court in Newhaven under similar circumstances, which eventually led the Council to stop placing at that location.

There are well-known problems with placing vulnerable people far from home. Cut off from friends, family, and established services, individuals are left without effective support. Registering with GPs and accessing health care becomes extremely difficult.

When placements break down — as they often do — responsibility shifts from Brighton and Hove to Eastbourne, adding pressure to our already overstretched services, as well as to East Sussex County Council, Sussex Police and the many wonderful organisations and charities working in this area.

Last year, Brighton and Hove received nearly £8 million in government funding to tackle homelessness. Eastbourne Borough Council received under £900,000.

It’s clear to us that Brighton and Hove’s policy is a deliberate choice — relocating their homelessness problem onto Eastbourne. In doing so, they abandon their most vulnerable residents and expect them to survive with minimal or no support.

This approach must stop. We believe the recent deaths are a direct result of this policy, and unless it changes, more lives will be lost.