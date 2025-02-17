Political opinion with Helena Dollimore MP: Holding Southern Water to account: £2.8million for Hastings residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I promised that if I was elected, I would fight every day to hold Southern Water to account.

Last year they left 30,000 people in Hastings without water for days on end during the busy May bank holiday weekend. I have always maintained that Southern Water owed us compensation for this incident, but until now they had refused – and even forced us to pay our bill for days when we had no water!

In January, I hauled their CEO into Parliament, grilling him at the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee. Finally, after months of pushing, he agreed to pay Hastings’s residents compensation for this outage. It is only right that residents in Hastings get the compensation they deserve, after what was such a distressing incident for our community.

I highlighted many of your stories with the CEO and questioned him on the outage and other issues affecting our area. I would like to thank all those who joined me in raising these issues and standing up for our town. I will keep the pressure on Southern Water to fix their crumbling infrastructure, clean up our sea and guarantee a reliable water supply.

Most importantly, I have successfully campaigned for the Labour Government to raise the legal amount of compensation that water companies will have to give residents and businesses when water outages happen, and to close the loopholes that water companies use to wriggle out of their responsibilities.

The Water Bill which is currently going through Parliament will begin to clean up the water industry. It will ban water bosses from taking bonuses when they fail to meet basic standards. It will introduce new powers to bring criminal charges against water bosses for persistent lawbreaking. Finally, it will require independent monitoring of all sewage outlets and there will be automatic and severe fines.

That means an end to the days of water companies marking their own homework as we saw under the Conservatives. This is just the beginning of the change we are making to the water industry. The Independent Water Commission is investigating the sector and making its recommendations to the Government in a few months.

As promised, I will keep holding Southern Water to account at every opportunity I get.