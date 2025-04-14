Political opinion with Helena Dollimore MP: Keeping the pressure on Southern Water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I promised that if I was elected, I would work hard every day to hold Southern Water to account. After months of pushing, in January the CEO finally agreed to pay Hastings residents compensation for the outage that left 30,000 of us without water over the May bank holiday weekend, after I grilled him on the incident in Parliament.

It is only right that Southern Water have finally agreed to offer us compensation for what was such a disruptive incident for our community. It’s been good to hear from residents who have now finally received hundreds of pounds in compensation. Moments like this are reason I stood to be our MP – using my voice in Parliament to speak up for our community, tackle these injustices, and stand up to Southern Water.

But it has been very frustrating that after finally agreeing to compensate us, the compensation has been miscalculated for some residents due to errors at Southern Water’s end. I share people’s frustration at these difficulties in accessing the compensation they are entitled to. Since these difficulties emerged, I have been pushing Southern Water to resolve them.

I have been in close communication with the CEO, who has admitted that they have not got it right in every case. He has committed to honour the promised rate of £50 per 12 hours without water (after the first 12 hours), and everyone should have seen this amount automatically credited to their account.

Helena Dollimore MP

So If you think they have allocated you with less than what you are owed based on this rate, please do let me know for how long you were without water by emailing [email protected] or calling 01424 424125 and I will take it up with them on your behalf. I have already many cases with him on your behalf and seen people’s compensation amount then increased.

This process has been a reminder of the urgent need for reform of our water industry. The new Water Bill has begun to clean up the industry, ban bonuses for failure, introduce criminal charges for persistent lawbreaking, and ensure independent monitoring of sewage outlets.

I will keep the pressure on Southern Water to fix their crumbling infrastructure, clean up our sea, and guarantee a reliable water supply. Hastings deserves better, and I will keep holding them to account at every opportunity I get.