Political opinion with Helena Dollimore MP: Turning the tide - cracking down on water company failures

One of the biggest issues for everyone in Hastings, Rye and the villages is the constant failure of Southern Water, from sewage and flooding to major water outages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I sit on the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, which scrutinises the water industry. One of our first actions as a Committee was to launch an inquiry into the water sector. We have been hauling in the water bosses one by one; demanding answers on their failures, examining the state of the water industry, hearing from campaigners and experts on what needs to change.

First up was the CEO of Southern Water. I pushed him on the impact of water outages, and made him listen to our experiences of the chaos. Bottled water was promised but not delivered to vulnerable people. Too few water stations were opened. Businesses lost trade. Schools closed. Basic sanitation and hygiene suffered. I made clear how distressing these failures were, and as a result, the CEO agreed to compensate Hastings residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These hearings have revealed the systemic failure of the water industry across the country. I grilled the CEO of South West Water about why she hid from the media during a major water crisis, and challenged Wessex Water’s boss on a £250,000 advert banned for misleading claims. Thames Water bosses admitted delaying nearly 100 urgent infrastructure projects to protect bonuses and dividends, all while pollution levels soared. I’m glad the Labour Government has now blocked these bonuses and fined the company for the undeserved shareholder payout.

Grilling the water bosses

The new Water Bill has begun to clean up the industry: banning bosses’ bonuses when they fail to meet basic standards, installing monitors on every single pipe outlet and linking them to a system of automatic and severe fines, and the powers to in the worst cases send water bosses to prison. We are also legislating to increase compensation received when the water companies get it wrong – something I’ve campaigned on since the water crises we experienced locally.

But this is just the start of the change. Labour’s new independent water commission will report back this summer. I’ll make sure the voices of Hastings, Rye and our villages are heard loud and clear.