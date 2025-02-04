Political opinion with James MacCleary MP: Chancellor's speech had feeling of a relaunch

Lewes MP James MacCleary

It is never a great sign when a government feels the need to relaunch itself just six months after winning a landslide victory, but the Chancellor’s speech on stimulating economic growth had exactly that feel.

Labour has undoubtedly inherited an economy in poor shape after a decade of Conservative mismanagement. Public finances are underfunded, growth is sluggish, productivity is weak, and there are labour shortages in key sectors—all against the backdrop of a global trade war sparked by the new US President. Businesses here in Sussex, like many across the country, need confidence early on that the government has a serious plan to turn things around.

The Chancellor and Prime Minister have repeatedly asserted that economic growth is their top priority and that they will do whatever it takes. That is welcome news, as years of poor economic performance under the Conservatives have deepened inequality and poverty. But if Labour is serious about restoring growth, it must take meaningful steps to repair the damage done by Brexit.

There are few quick ways to grow an economy of our size—especially when the world is putting up trade barriers to defend itself against Mr Trump. That is why now is the time to reopen the discussion about our relationship with the European Union—our nearest and largest trading partner. I have raised directly with the government at Prime Minister’s Questions the need to repair Brexit’s harms for local businesses, many of whom are struggling with increased costs, supply chain disruptions, and lost market access.

Breaking down barriers to EU trade through a new customs union arrangement would give our economy the boost it needs at a critical moment and provide some protection against Trump’s tariffs. It is the pragmatic, sensible course of action to protect and strengthen the UK. Labour must stop burying its head in the sand and get on with it.