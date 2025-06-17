Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: A celebration of Sussex

Sussex Day, also known as St Richard’s Day, was celebrated this week on 16th June and has been officially recognised since 2007, to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of Sussex. In some towns across Sussex, the Sussex Charter is read on Sussex Day, and in it, it says: ‘Let it be known, the people of Sussex shall recognise the inshore waters that lie inside a line drawn from Beachy Head [Eastbourne] and extending to Selsey Bill as being the Bay of Sussex’.

It felt right, therefore, to visit Selsey on Sussex Day and spend time on a fishing boat with Richard and Dan, who have been fishing the waters off Selsey for three generations. Fishing in the area dates back to at least 650 AD, and it was a reminder of how central our coastal industries have been, and why I continue to campaign to protect our waterways and marine environment.

I also had the chance to celebrate Sussex Day at Southbourne’s Sussex Day fête on the Saturday, which was a wonderful celebration of local organisations and small businesses (including some lovely local ice cream!).

The Sussex Charter also states: ‘The people of Sussex will undertake responsibility for the general wellbeing of our neighbours’, and that is no more apparent than at NCT’s Little Bundles Baby Bank. I visited on Saturday morning and was immediately put to work, packing essential items such as clothing and toiletries for children in families who are struggling to afford the necessities. Before the pandemic, this charity was supporting, on average, six families a week. Now, they are receiving around 20 referrals each week. If you know somebody who needs support or would like to donate pre-loved clothes or new toiletries, send them a message via their Facebook page.

Sussex Day was a great reminder that we live in a special part of the country, and I feel immensely proud to represent it!