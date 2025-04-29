Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: A future with no foodbanks?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It feels counter-intuitive to say we ‘celebrated’ the opening of the new, larger foodbank premises in Chichester last week, operated by Chichester District Foodbank. As Bishop Martin said in his speech, when he cut the ribbon at the new site on the Quarry Lane Industrial Park, our aim should always be to reach a point where foodbanks are no longer needed.

The reality, however, is that foodbank use across the UK has risen significantly over the past decade and continues to grow. The new unit we opened last week will allow the dedicated local team of staff and volunteers to operate in a space that offers an improved experience for service users, with more room to host other partner organisations.

There is a particularly alarming rise in child poverty, which poses grave risks to our collective future. Children who experience poverty are more likely to experience poorer socio-economic outcomes, suffer worse health and require greater state support throughout their lives.

One of the clearest, most immediate and practical steps that could be taken is the removal of the two-child benefit cap. This would lift 540,000 children out of poverty and, in Chichester alone, would generate an economic boost of £2.6 million. My party has also called for the rollout of free school meals for all primary school-aged children. A cost-benefit analysis showed that for every £1 spent on free school meals for the poorest children, £1.38 is returned in health and earnings benefits. Quite simply, if we invest in our young people and give them the best possible start in life, society reaps the dividends in the future.

Jess opening a new foodbank in Chichester

Earlier this week, I was also pleased to meet with representatives from UKHarvest to continue our discussion on food insecurity and their mission to prevent food waste across the South-East and in London. I’m glad to be working with them on a project aimed at highlighting what more can be done in Parliament, and cross-party lines, to tackle food waste and ensure healthy food reaches more homes.

The work being done by foodbanks and other third sector organisations is vital, but we must not accept their existence as inevitable. With political will and targeted policy change, we can build a society where no one has to celebrate the opening of a foodbank.