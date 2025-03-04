Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Building a healthier future for our children
This subject is close to my heart, and I have spoken openly about having two young children and my experience navigating breastfeeding and healthy eating when they were born. I certainly don’t always get it right, and now that they are five and ten, they would happily live solely on pesto pasta and pepperoni pizza if given the choice!
Studies show that giving children a healthy start in life helps prevent health issues in adulthood. It’s a conversation I regularly have when visiting schools in and around Chichester. The Labour government committed to creating the healthiest generation of children ever in the General Election, but we need action rather than just warm words.
The Liberal Democrats are committed to expanding free school meals to all children in poverty, with the ambition of rolling them out to all primary school children. Some county councils across the country have chosen to auto-enrol all children whose families receive Universal Credit, but a directive from Whitehall could end the postcode lottery we currently see.
This week, in my capacity as Chair of the APPG for Infant Feeding, I was pleased to welcome the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to Parliament. They presented their recent study into the infant formula market to politicians and experts. Their report highlighted exploitative practices by formula companies in healthcare and retail settings. Companies use marketing loopholes to create unnecessary confusion about the nutritional benefits of various products, encouraging parents to buy their formula. The CMA found that this places undue pressure on parents when choosing between products that, by law, must be nutritionally equivalent.
In addition, funding for community feeding support has almost vanished. As a result, the UK has some of the lowest breastfeeding rates, with only 1% of mothers still exclusively breastfeeding at six months. This goes against the World Health Organisation’s recommendation that breastfeeding should continue alongside nutritious foods until the age of two. The Milk Drop at Graylingwell Chapel, a volunteer-led breastfeeding support and guidance group, is a valuable resource for new mothers at all stages of their breastfeeding journey.
Early-years initiatives are crucial in supporting mothers and babies, whether they breastfeed or use formula, and when they start introducing solids. All parents should feel empowered to make their own decisions, with all the facts at their disposal. I will work with all parties and organisations to fulfil that commitment for the people of Chichester.