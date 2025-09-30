Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Championing small businesses in Chichester

Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking to attendees of the Last Friday Club, a network of local small businesses and entrepreneurs who meet each month at Rume2 on Crane Street in the city centre. This free group has been supporting freelancers since 2016, and it was great to hear from the people at the heart of business about both the huge potential they have for growth and the challenges they face.

Chichester has a higher-than-average number of people registering as self-employed, which I believe reflects the creativity and innovation of our community. However, that spirit must be supported, not stifled. Many of the businesses expressed concern about the transition to Making Tax Digital, which will place a heavy burden on small businesses’ time and resources, as well as the constant challenge of finding workspace at reasonable rents. The increase in national insurance has also had a significant impact on those employing staff and hoping to grow.

The businesses I spoke to also shared my frustration that so often the government’s message is that London and the South East receive all the investment, while the rest of the country suffers for it. This claim is certainly not borne out on the ground. Those willing to take a risk and start a business in our area face higher-than-average rents and business costs, while also managing their personal finances in an area with expensive housing and stagnant wages.

Looking ahead, in May next year, people across Sussex will have the chance to vote for a Mayor who will represent our area and receive government funding to drive a collective ambition for growth in the Chichester area. Although I disagree with the government imposing a Mayor on our area with little consultation, I am in favour of devolving power from Whitehall and placing it closer to communities. Not all political parties have selected their candidate yet, but I was pleased to welcome Liberal Democrat Mayoral candidate Ben Dempsey to Chichester earlier this month to discuss businesses, transport links, the environment and the cultural offering of our special area. I know Ben will be working hard to meet as many people across Sussex as possible between now and the election in May, and I would encourage everyone to reach out to all the candidates and ask how they plan to champion an area like Chichester if elected.