Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Education, education, education

Last week, I had the opportunity to sit down, along with other Lib Dem MPs, with the Education Secretary Bridget Philipson to discuss concerns raised by our constituents. The conversation focused largely on SEND provision, school transport, and infrastructure, issues that have been raised with me on multiple occasions by constituents.

As a mother of two young children, education is high on my list of priorities. Especially at a time of increasing hostility, division, and social unrest, it is crucial that our young people grow up with the skills necessary to navigate the world we live in and are empowered to ask questions of those in positions of authority. Since my election, I have reached out to every school in the constituency, offering my time to talk to the students about the things that matter to them.

On Friday last week, I visited Jessie Younghusband School and met with a brilliant and engaged Year 2 class, who I introduced to the world of debating and voting. The Deputy Head explained the hard work going into the school’s planned move to a new facility on the Minerva Heights development, to minimise the impact on children and address parents' concerns. Many parents had been in touch with me regarding their legitimate concerns with regards to safe pedestrian routes to the new school, a change in catchment area and the lack of consultation around the proposed move from West Sussex County Council. I firmly believe both the school staff and the parents were let down by West Sussex County Council, whose lack of consultation, transparency and involvement of the school’s community in the decision-making process was bound to leave a sour taste in anyone’s mouth.

I also returned to Chichester Free School and met with the Executive Principal and representatives from the Sussex Learning Trust. The school has become a popular choice locally and they are keen to expand the school site to provide further green space and sports provision. The importance of children participating in extracurricular activities beyond the classroom is well documented in improving mental wellbeing and academic achievement. I will continue to support the school in achieving their ambitions to provide the best education possible.

Finally, on Friday afternoon, I met with the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester, Professor Symeon Dagkas. As an alumna of the University, it was wonderful to see someone so passionate about the institution, its students, and the important role it plays in our Chichester community. Our conversation particularly focused on strengthening links between the University and major employers in the city, and the importance of an ambitious regeneration strategy for the city centre with a strong offering in the evening and nighttime economy, to attract young people to study at the University.

I hope to visit every school in the constituency, so if you have children or grandchildren at a local primary or secondary school, please encourage them to reach out if they would find a visit useful to them.

