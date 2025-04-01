Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: No fast-track for Chichester’s traffic problems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I was with my family in Tesco Extra on the Fishbourne roundabout this weekend when my husband mentioned we needed to go to Falcon Fabrics on the Portfield Industrial Estate. My first response was, “please no, I can’t bear the thought of navigating the traffic”. This unfortunately is the reality for many constituents having to deal with the congestion on the A27 daily and it was a conversation I had on doorsteps across the entire constituency during the General Election.

The commitment from the government to introduce a bypass to ease congestion was taken off the table back in 2017, when a consensus couldn’t be reached as to the efficacy of different proposals. There is still residual anger and frustration locally that residents never had their chance to vote for their preferred option and that the scheme was removed.

I met with National Highways earlier this month to discuss the A27 and to ask them what I can do to reopen the conversation for schemes that could improve movement around the city. Following this meeting, I have written to the Secretary of State for Transport to invite her to ‘sit in the traffic with me’, so she can see what residents are dealing with daily. Labour cancelled the road infrastructure improvements on the A27 at Arundel in their manifesto in favour of putting the funds into managing potholes. Therefore, I do not think there is currently political will to improve the situation, but I remain optimistic and will continue to press for improvements.

In recent weeks, I have also spoken to National Rail and Stagecoach, to raise constituent questions regarding our public transport infrastructure. This is key to getting more of us out of our cars and using alternative, more sustainable, transport solutions. Chichester is also attracting more people who travel into London. It is unacceptable therefore that one in five trains arriving to Chichester station is late and there is still no fast service into London.

At the same time, the barriers at Basin Road and Stockbridge Road are down for 51% of every hour, which causes severe delays for both public transport and drivers. I will be joining Southern Rail staff who control the gates in the signal box over Easter recess, to better understand why the gates are down for such long periods.

There is no clear-cut solution and no quick fixes to the increasing congestion in and around the city, but I will continue to hold the Government to account on its pledges, raising key areas of concern from constituents and working collaboratively to try and find solutions. In the meantime, the trip to the excellent Falcon Fabrics will have to wait!