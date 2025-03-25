Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Short-sighted cuts will only deepen the crisis

Last week, I met with the team at Beacon House in Oving to discuss the future of the Adoption and Special Guardianship Fund and later spoke to LBC about the government’s refusal to confirm the future of the funding beyond the end of March. This fund is designed to provide therapeutic support to children who have been adopted or live with special guardians, and for vulnerable children and families.

This has been a lifeline that has prevented adoptions from breaking down has kept children out of the social care system and, in many cases, in mainstream education. Nearly 20,000 families successfully utilised the fund last year, 1,200 of those in Sussex. The uncertainty surrounding its future is concerning for families and providers, prompting me to table an Early Day Motion urging the government to commit to its continuation.

The cuts announced in Wednesday’s Spring Statement will no doubt add to the growing list of complaints about this government’s handling of the economy. The Autumn Budget has backfired, yet the government continues to gamble on an economic growth or bust strategy. The announcement of National Insurance rises that hit small businesses, a failure to fundamentally pivot towards Europe and continuing to misunderstand the fundamental reforms that our public services need, are all harming our country.

The tightening of eligibility criteria for benefits last week was cruel and misses the salient point that Personal Independent Payments (PIP) is supporting people to be just that; independent. Many constituents have shared how the eligibility change could affect their ability to work and may ultimately put more pressure on the state if they lose their jobs. The welfare bill needs to decrease, but this should be achieved through a focus on preventative health and social care measures.

Jess visiting Beacon House

Cuts now will only continue the cycle of society’s most vulnerable being let down repeatedly, increasing their reliance on public services for years to come.

My party has been very vocal on the alternative ways to raise the funds being cut this week without decreasing living standards. Social media giants, big tech firms and gambling companies could all contribute a larger share to cover the costs. Instead, the public will once again be expected to bear the consequences of the Conservatives’ abysmal management of public services.

We need economic growth to fund our public services sustainably, something that, as already mentioned, will not be achieved under the current government’s policies. We must revamp our relationship with Europe. With Donald Trump’s unpredictability adding to global instability, this cannot happen soon enough. We simply must forge closer economic bonds with our natural allies in Europe, which will in turn unlock major economic benefits throughout society.

In the face of economic mismanagement and short-sighted cuts, we need a government that prioritises investment in people and public services. The path forward is clear, fairer taxation, stronger social support and renewed ties with our European allies. The cost of inaction is too great to ignore.