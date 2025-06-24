Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: The Assisted Dying Bill Third Reading

Last Friday, MPs had the opportunity to vote on the third reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. Readers will know that the vote was a free vote, with no party whipping, as it was a matter of conscience. The Bill passed with a majority of 23 votes.

I supported the Bill at second reading for two reasons: first, because I am not opposed to the principle of assisted dying and fundamentally believe that people should have a choice at the end of their life; and second, because I was keen for the conversation to continue and for the Bill to be debated further at its committee stage.

In the months since the Bill’s second reading, I have heard the strength of feeling on both sides of the argument. I have consulted with medical professionals, attended drop-ins, read the transcripts of the Bill Committee and responded to hundreds of constituents who have contacted me to share their views.

I also held an online event, inviting people to hear arguments both for and against the Bill, as well as to share their personal stories with me. I am grateful to every constituent who has taken the time to entrust me with some of their most vulnerable moments and to share their views.

Jess in Parliament

At the Bill’s report stage, I voted for multiple amendments that were accepted and that sought to strengthen the legislation. On Friday, however, I had to decide whether I believed the legislation, as it now stands, is fit for purpose. It had to be able to deliver an assisted death to those eligible while protecting the most vulnerable in our society from coercion.

As Hospitals and Primary Care Spokesperson for my party, I have the privilege of speaking with health professionals in a wide range of medical settings on a regular basis. I couldn’t reconcile the legitimate concerns they have raised with me over recent months. I also couldn’t see the lack of quality palliative care being addressed during this Parliament, and a choice made in the absence of truly excellent palliative care is not a real choice at all.

It is for these reasons that I chose to vote no on Friday. I am sure there will be many people who are disappointed by this. I am disappointed too, that I didn’t have the confidence that the legislation was suitable. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly.

However, I will work constructively with the Government over the coming years, before the legislation is enacted, to ensure it works for my constituents and for the healthcare workers who will be involved in its implementation.