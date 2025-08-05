Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: The Government is still failing on sewage

The weather this summer has been hot and dry, so I imagine many avid gardeners were happy about last week’s deluge of rain. But despite the gratitude of many plants across my Chichester constituency, I know that many people in our coastal communities will be thoroughly disappointed by the sewage discharges that followed.

Within an hour of heavy rainfall, residents were pinged with notifications from sewage-tracking apps, alerting them to dumping around the coast of Selsey. As a result, a recommendation was issued advising people not to swim in these waters for 48 hours. Having followed conversations in local group chats, I know residents are rightly concerned about the smell this has caused and the risks of visiting the beach during the summer holidays.

Recent polling conducted by the Liberal Democrats suggested that 44% of people would not swim in the sea during the summer months, a figure that has risen by 6% over the past two years. Some readers may be tired of my continued focus on the issue of sewage dumping and Southern Water, but residents have faced scandalous behaviour from water companies for far too long. This is now becoming an ever-growing barrier to people enjoying our seas and coastal areas. This Labour government promised action, with tough targets and regulatory reform, but it has clearly failed to quell the sewage-dumping crisis.

The decision to scrap Ofwat was welcome and something we, as a party, have long been calling for. But it will be wasted if whatever replaces it does not have the power to hold these water companies to account.

Jess visiting Itchenor

This must include action on the behaviour of company executives. The publication of Southern Water’s annual report a few weeks ago revealed that their Chief Executive’s pay had almost doubled, rising to £1.4 million. This outrageous increase came despite a ban on bonuses for water company executives. It is defended as part of a “long-term incentive plan”, a bonus in all but name.

Bills rise, sewage dumping increases, yet executives are still rewarded, despite the appalling record of their companies. This is why I, along with other Liberal Democrat colleagues, wrote to Steve Reed last week about the pay increase, to call out this behaviour by Southern Water and to urge the government to ensure the new regulator has the power to curb excessive executive rewards.

I, like my constituents, am furious at this continuous cycle, which fundamentally fails to address the crisis in the water industry. I am yet to see the root-and-branch reform of the water sector that this government promised, and I will continue to fight for real change until we can all get into our local waters, every month, with confidence.