Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: The Sentencing Review must do more to protect victims

Last week the Secretary of State for Justice gave a statement in the House of Commons on the Sentencing Review, and the recommendations the government will take forward to tackle the crisis in our criminal justice system. A crisis which is the result of catastrophic Conservative policy, which meant our prisons reached capacity in the summer of 2024, requiring an early release scheme was needed to create prison spaces.

The review highlighted, that beyond issues with capacity, short sentences of a year or less are ineffective, with two-thirds of those released going on to reoffend. Prison is creating better criminals, not better citizens.

There was much to welcome in the statement. In response to the Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Josh Babarinde’s campaign to formally recognise domestic abuse crimes in the law. The government announced it will create a specific, new categorisation that will enable judges to officially register offences as crimes of domestic abuse. This means the government will finally be able to exclude domestic abusers from their early release schemes and also track the number and reoffending rate of domestic abusers.

My Liberal Democrat colleague Sarah Olney’s longstanding campaign to enable victims of rape and sexual offences to request a transcript of sentencing remarks free of charge has also been included in the government’s review. This came after Sarah was contacted by a constituent back in 2017 who had been charged thousands of pounds for a copy of the transcript from the trial of their own case.

Jess in Parliament

Notwithstanding the wins, there are areas of concern within the review that I believe the government hasn’t addressed.

Earlier this year, a local probation officer contacted me with serious concerns about the service’s ability to operate safely and effectively. With over three decades of experience, she recalled being told early in her career that she wasn’t spending enough time with offenders. Now, despite much shorter appointments, she’s criticised for spending too long. The government’s review offers little clarity on how frontline probation services will be supported, especially with more offenders being rehabilitated in the community amid an ongoing recruitment crisis.

At the same time, local gang leaders that are known to the police are being released after serving only part of their sentence, with incidents of crime increasing again. Yet the maximum recall period is now only 56 days. Unrehabilitated perpetrators free, and roaming the streets, will understandably cause terror for many.

My post-bag regularly has constituents getting in touch who are victims of the current system. They’ve either been waiting far too long for justice to be served, stuck in the court backlog, or they are one of the 80% who report a burglary of their home or business that goes unsolved. This sentencing review will not alleviate many of these concerns that victims have with the criminal justice system.

The Review is a half measure, aimed primarily at dealing with the mess the Conservatives left behind. To go with the review, the Government must commit to properly funding probation services and rehabilitation schemes. As without serious investment in these services, reoffending rates will remain high and communities like Chichester will continue to suffer.