Political opinion with John Milne MP: A lesson well learned

Last Friday, I had the pleasure of visiting Christ’s Hospital where I met with students on the school’s new A level politics course, and afterwards gave a speech to the sixth form. Back in the day, I myself also studied politics, although at the time I had no intention of making a career out of it.

I was particularly struck by the students’ enthusiasm and their engagement with today’s events. I’d especially like to congratulate them on their capacity for self-presentation. The ability to express yourself well is a vital skill all by itself, invaluable in all walks of life – and one that I feel doesn’t receive the attention it deserves. The school gives children from all kinds of backgrounds an amazing opportunity to get the best kind of education this country can give.

Christ’s Hospital describes itself as ‘a school like no other’ and indeed, it’s a unique kind of institution. Almost 80% of the students are in receipt of a bursary, opening up possibilities for families who would never have dreamt of being able to access this kind of private education. We’re very lucky to have them in our midst – not least for the several hundred local jobs the school supports!

One of my key messages on the night was to emphasise the need for everyone to take up their right to vote at every opportunity. Fewer than half of our 18 to 24-year-olds exercised their right to vote in the last election, compared to three quarters of people aged 65 and above. If you don’t vote, the simple fact is that you exercise no electoral pressure. No wonder there aren’t enough affordable homes for people to live in.

Over the next year I hope to visit as many local schools as possible. I’d also recommend to schools that they consider a trip to Westminster. The tour is fascinating and the education centre at Parliament provides a great support service. I try to meet any school party that comes up, timetable and surprise votes permitting. Please get in touch with my office if you’re interested.