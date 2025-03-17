Political opinion with John Milne MP: Another challenge for Horsham’s farmers

Does this government have something against farmers? Last Thursday saw the abrupt closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), with the announcement that all the funds had already been allocated. I asked the Minister in Parliament why this had been done without any warning or consultation. He gave me no reasonable reply.

The SFI was part of a package of payments introduced to replace EU funding. It rewarded land managers for farming in a more environmentally friendly way. Although it was a far from perfect system, this sudden closure without any clarity on a replacement comes as yet another shock to Horsham farmers.

I find it very difficult to understand why the government made such a drastic decision without warning. Many farmers were in the middle of making applications, yet now the door has been slammed in their faces. This is no way to manage a vital national industry.

Farmers are already feeling beaten up by the ‘Family Farm Tax’ on inheritances and the acceleration of cuts in the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS). That’s why farmers in Horsham and across the country are asking the government – ‘have you got something against us?’

John Milne MP challenging the government on the closure of the SFI scheme in Parliament.

On a more positive note, I met with local resident Andrew Turner, who led the campaign for justice regarding access to Child Trust Funds. Due to an oversight when the funds were created, it is almost impossible for families to access their own savings in cases where the children, when they reach age 18, are deemed unable to manage their financial affairs.

Last year, myself and Andrew met with Heidi Alexander, the new Labour Justice Minister, looking for a solution. The signs were positive. But then the same thing happened with Heidi that had happened to 8 previous Justice Ministers since 2019 – she switched jobs. Back to square one.

It’s been tough for Andrew and the parents to climb the same hill so many times. But the good news is that Heidi’s replacement in the role, Sarah Sackman, has now agreed to meet us. The churn in Ministers across all departments has become frankly ludicrous. I very much hope that Sarah stays in post long enough to get a result for Andrew and the families.