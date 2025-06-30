Political opinion with John Milne MP: How politicians avoid answering the question

The government's attempt to save money by cutting access to PIPs (Personal Independent Payments) has caused a huge backlash. At the time of writing, Ministers are scrabbling to rewrite the welfare bill and head off a threatened rebellion of over 120 Labour MPs. Together with the 72 Lib Dem MPs and the other opposition parties, that's enough for a defeat – even for a government with such a huge majority.

In my role as a member of the Work & Pensions Select Committee last week, I was able to directly challenge Sir Stephen Timms, the main responsible Minister. He gave us a masterclass on how not to answer a question.

The government have argued this bill would be good for disabled claimants because it helps them back into work. But it's clear that only a small minority will benefit. The rest will simply lose their support altogether. So, I asked: 'Will the Minister confirm that even if the welfare reforms work out to the most optimistic expectations, there will be far more net losers than net gainers among claimants?'

This is something he really doesn't want to say. So, like the skilled politician he is, he seamlessly shifts to answering a different question: 'Among households as a whole, there will be far more net gainers than net losers'. My question was about PIP, but his answer refers to Universal Credit, a different benefit.

I pressed again. This time, he said that spending on PIP would continue to increase over the next few years. That's also true - but only because there will be more claimants in the future. Today's claimants will be overwhelmingly losers.

I pressed again. Next, he gave a financial argument: 'The current trajectory for spending on PIP is not sustainable, so the changes we're making are intended to make it sustainable.' True again - but still not the question I asked.

Finally, he gave me something close to an admission: 'So, yes, there certainly will be fewer people receiving PIP in a few years' time than they would have been if no change had been made.'

So that's a 'yes' then. Could have told me that at the beginning.