Political opinion with John Milne MP: Inspiring new SEND school opens in Horsham

Last week, I had the pleasure of opening a new school for SEND children, the Aurora Vincent House School in North Parade, Horsham. It’s a specialist education centre with a focus on emotional wellbeing, offering therapeutic support in a nurturing environment for young autistic people aged 11 to 16. My TLDR summary of the day is simple enough - if only we could open 20 more of them tomorrow!

I cut the ribbon on what will be a safe space for children who might struggle in a mainstream school. I spoke to a number of the children and already, in their first weeks, they told me they could feel the difference. Sadly, it is the fate of many neurodiverse children to be the victim of petty bullying and exclusion. I stress this is in no way the fault of mainstream school teachers. They have neither the training nor the resources they need.

The children also told me their favourite thing was school dinners. Aurora Vincent cooks all their own food on the premises (many autistic children have food issues), and they have very wisely secured the services of an Italian chef. I was treated to pasta myself – and I can tell you, it’s a lot better than anything I received back in the day!

I thank the new headmaster, Kevin Walton, for showing me round. His passion was evident. The value of a facility like this is obvious for the children and their families, but in light of the upcoming Autumn Budget, I want to highlight the benefit for us as a country. Most SEND children can go on to lead independent and fulfilling lives – but only if we give them the support they need at an early stage. What is the value to the state of a person who can hold down a job and live independently, compared to neglecting their development such that they become dependent on care for the rest of their lives?

John Milne MP opening the Aurora Vincent House School alongside students and staff.

Sadly, Parliament is not good at making these kinds of judgements. Successive governments over the last decade have sacrificed long-term savings in favour of short-term tax cuts that actually end up costing more in the future. The result is a public sector left on life support – and this is the real black hole in the country’s finances.

The Education Secretary, Bridget Philipson, will be reviewing the national SEND service this autumn, and I very much hope she will not make the same mistake. We will all be watching!