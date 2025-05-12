Political opinion with John Milne MP: Millions of reasons to celebrate VE Day

This week I joined the celebrations in the Carfax as Horsham showed its respect for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Once again, a big crowd gathered for music, speeches and the formal lighting of the beacon. We mark these occasions well!

When we see the old photos of men and women in uniform they look like natural soldiers. But these were ordinary people caught in a moment of history. My father always wanted to be a doctor but couldn’t afford medical school. Then the war intervened and in 1943 he volunteered for the RAF as a pilot, flying Beaufighters over the Mediterranean.

He joined at a bad moment. The crew who flew out with him were shot down on their very first mission. And the squadron itself was reduced to just two crews and no operational planes within a matter of weeks.

Later he was transferred to India to fly Mosquitos against Japan, which meant he had to serve through until VJ Day. The very next day a Japanese raiding party, not knowing the war was over, tossed a grenade in his tent.

John Milne’s father in his RAF uniform

Fortunately, his wounds were not serious, and this is when fate took another twist. After the war there were special schemes to help people, whose education had been interrupted, and my father was granted a place at St Marys medical school. My father had spent two years living on airfield campsites with nothing to spend his pay on, so he had savings. There’s no possible way he could have become a doctor, except by the roundabout route of World War 2.

He felt he’d used up all his luck in the war so it wasn’t until the 1970s that he agreed to risk flying again, when we demanded a holiday in the sun like every other family. By that time planes had changed so much he said it was a completely different experience.

Sadly, my father died a few years ago so he never got to see my unexpected late career in Parliament. But I know he would have been hugely proud, just as I am of him. Along with all those who served, in whatever fashion, I thank him. But above all, I thank him for making it back home so he could live the life he always wanted in the first place.