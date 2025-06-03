Political opinion with John Milne MP: The bureaucratic madness of the housing crisis

Last week I held the first session of a local Housing Summit in conjunction with Horsham District Council. Like so much of the country, housing in Horsham District is too expensive either to buy or rent for most local residents.

This first session was with local residents who for one reason or another have ended up on the wrong end of our housing system. What struck me was how the rules we all have to follow are only serving to make a bad situation worse.

I talked to a family who are on the edge of eviction. But if you’re under pressure to leave your rented accommodation, the council can’t act to find you a new home until the day you’re actually evicted. Leave too soon and you could be judged ‘intentionally homeless’ so your rights are zero.

They were told to stay put until they were literally thrown out. The stress for a family with 3 young children was off the scale - just sitting around waiting, not knowing where they will end up sleeping that night.

Another couple with 4 children described how they struggled to rent a house big enough for everyone. Although the father had a reasonable income it still wasn’t enough to afford a 4-bed house in today’s market. But private landlords refuse to let them a 3-bed home because it wouldn’t be covered by their insurance.

Rules are rules, you might think. But if you’re out on the street then the council can house you in a 2-bed flat, kids and all – because then it’s an emergency so it’s different!

Another couple explained to me how they were housed ‘temporarily’ for all of 5 years, because the council essentially forgot they were living there. Now the house is wanted again so they face eviction – but because they have been forgotten about, they don’t have a 5-year record on the housing register!

This is sheer bureaucratic madness…

These residents’ stories will be brought forward and shared in the next sessions with local housing providers, charities and the council. We’re all getting round the table to share ideas and hopefully find solutions. Because one thing is for sure – this crisis isn’t going to solve itself.