Political opinion with John Milne MP: Will Rampion 2 help with our net zero ambitions?

Last Friday, along with a number of other local MPs, I joined a tour of the Rampion windfarm site off the Sussex coast. An extension known as Rampion 2, which will use larger wind turbines in deeper water, is now in development.

The transmission cables connect to the national grid at Bolney. I argued unsuccessfully against the location of a new substation at Oakendene near Cowfold, because it’s a poor choice from an ecological perspective. However, planning permission has already been granted, so I won’t revisit the argument.

I was lucky enough to venture out to sea in beautiful weather. Up close, the turbines themselves are, without a doubt, spectacular. But what contribution will Rampion make to the UK’s net zero ambitions?

When completed, it will provide enough electricity to power the whole of Sussex. But more importantly, the latest forecast for the country as a whole, as delivered by the Parliamentary Climate Change Committee, shows a dramatic 73% reduction in the cost of reaching net zero by 2050.

Part of that comes from a halving of the upfront capital investment, for example, as the price of EV cars falls. But there are also ongoing savings from renewable energy, which increase as the supply increases. Opponents of net zero targets usually ignore the savings half of the equation – for no good reason other than to distort the argument.

Net zero sceptics would like us to drill for every last drop of British oil and gas. But bizarrely, they don’t want to get the best out of good old British sunshine and wind power.

This makes no sense. UK oil and gas is sold on the world market. So no matter how much we produce – and the days of peak output are long gone - it will never be enough to reduce domestic energy prices. Over 80% of UK oil is exported, so it doesn’t contribute to UK energy security either.

In contrast, 100% of our sunshine and wind energy is consumed in the UK. Most of the time, it’s significantly cheaper than other forms of energy. Yes, UK energy prices are high – but that’s because the price of gas is high, not renewables.

We have a long road to travel to reach net zero by 2050. But for now, for today, this is really good news for the UK’s environmental targets.