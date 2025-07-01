Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: 11,000 people supported, in my first year as our MP!

Time flies and July 4th marks a year since I was elected as Eastbourne’s Member of Parliament! As an Eastbourne boy, born and bred, it’s the honour of my life to represent the town that made me, me!

From day one I’ve got stuck right in.

Just five minutes after being elected, I launched my first campaign as our MP to urge hospital bosses to reopen the Midwifery Unit for births at the DGH, where I was born.

After months of meetings, petitions, letters, media pressure and a public meeting that I hosted, we secured its reopening last September! It was amazing to bump into new mum Anya in town this week who came over to say to me that she was able to have her son Max at the DGH because of our successful campaign.

Supporting Eastbournians

Together, we’ve also secured big local wins like securing full funding from this Government to build a brand new hospital, securing £20 million to regenerate our town over the next decade, protecting Sovereign Centre pools from closure, saving Meads Sports Centre, forcing the County Council to u-turn on its closure of Milton Grange, forcing the County Council to rethink its closure of Linden Court, setting up emergency support for displaced residents from the Farnol House fire, arranged water collection points during the huge water outages by South East Water and much more!

My team and I have supported residents with over 11,000 cases of homelessness, immigration issues, lack of special educational needs provision, poor access to health services, utilities and tax overcharging, awful potholes and much more.

I’ve visited 183 local businesses, schools and charities to celebrate their amazing work, offer them support, and raise their issues with government, parliament and the council.

I’ve run 31 advice surgeries for our community in local supermarkets, shopping centres and cafés, supporting hundreds of residents with their challenges face to face, and fielded tens of thousands of emails and letters!

And on a national level, I’ve secured a change to the law to create a specific category of domestic abuse crime to protect victims and survivors, voted to ban bonuses for water company executives that consistently pollute our seafront, put pressure on the Government to abandon its cruel disability benefit cuts and much more.

I’ve spoken in Parliament 156 times in the last year to stand up for our town (compared to our last MP who spoke just 43 times in her first year after being elected) and voted 152 times on laws.

It’s been a busy year for me and my fabulous team (a big thank you to them who work hard behind the scenes!), and I’m so proud to be working to help take our special town forward.

We’ve got loads more to do - and I’m fired up to continue pulling out all the stops to fight for our town for a second year (and hopefully many more years to come!)

Thank you Eastbourne for this incredible privilege and to all those individuals and organisations that work hard every day to make our town great!