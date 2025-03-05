Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Cavendish School is ‘Outstanding’!

By Josh Babarinde
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 09:40 BST

I want to dedicate my column this week to celebrate some fantastic news for our town. I was delighted to learn that my old school, Cavendish, has this week secured an ‘Outstanding’ grade in their latest Ofsted inspection

I took the pleasure of reading the report, one line which particularly resonated with me was that “pupils at the Cavendish School thrive on the culture of high expectations. They are motivated and inspired to do well.” This was particularly evident when I met students during the last Eastbourne Youth Radio ‘Answer Back’ show broadcast from Cavendish.

Great teachers and support staff can have a lifelong impact on their pupils, providing encouragement and inspiration. I was delighted to read in the report that Cavendish pupils “feel empowered to make confident choices about their next steps”.

Well done to Headteacher Mr Marchant as well all the hardworking staff, pupils, governors, parents and many more who have secured this fantastic achievement.

Visit to my old school
Visit to my old school

Every school is much more than the Ofsted grade it receives but it’s so great that the inspectors recognised what we’ve all known for some time. We are so fortunate in Eastbourne to have an abundance of fantastic schools, this result is just another shining example of our local scholarly success. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the next generation of amazing Eastbournians!

I’ve tabled a parliamentary motion to highlight this momentous occasion. Which you can see here - Cavendish School Outstanding Ofsted rating - https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/63263

