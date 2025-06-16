Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Government backs my campaign to protect domestic abuse survivors

For months, I’ve been running a national campaign to create a specific category of domestic abuse offences in the law. This is because, currently, the Government admitted to me that it cannot exclude domestic abusers from its early prison release scheme (and doesn’t even know how many domestic abusers are in prison!) because there is no specific categorisation to identify them. This glaring gap leaves countless victims and survivors without the protection they deserve.

This is outrageous - and particularly hits home for me, given that domestic abuse is something my family and I experienced when I was growing up.

Having been on a mission for some months to campaign for this to change, I am so proud to say that the Government has announced it will create a specific, new categorisation that will enable judges to officially register offences as crimes of domestic abuse.

As part of this campaign, I’ve raised the issue and my proposals with the Home Secretary, Justice Secretary, Victims Minister, Safeguarding Minister, Courts Minister, Prisons Minister, Attorney General, Solicitor General, judges and police.

You may have even seen me on the television talking about it, or seen me in a newspaper being interviewed. Whatever opportunities came my way to raise awareness - I took them.

I launched a petition, which has been supported by over 50,000 people across the country.

And working with Women’s Aid, Refuge, Victim Support, Mankind and many victims and survivors behind me, the Government has committed to introducing a new domestic abuse identifier to put this right.

This new categorisation will be a gamechanger for victims and survivors in Eastbourne and across the country, who will be better protected from their abusers as a result.

This goes to show that significant change can be secured by a Lib Dem MP by getting the right by bringing together the right people, relentlessly making the case, and putting the interests of victims in Eastbourne and beyond centre-stage.

But the fight to protect survivors does not stop now. I will continue to work with the Government to ensure that this change delivers safety and justice for victims and survivors. It must be implemented properly.

And locally, I’ve launched the ‘Eastbourne Tackling Domestic Abuse Network’, bringing together local charities, support groups, police and campaigners to help stamp out domestic abuse in our town. Watch this space.