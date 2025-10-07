Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Hate has no home In Eastbourne
There is no place for hate on our streets, in our communities or anywhere in our society. We must take a stand against those who preach or incite hatred, and those breaking the law must face the full force it.
Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home, their community, and their place of worship. End of.
We must all come together to ensure our friends and neighbours feel safe in their communities. To that end, I have reached out to Jewish and Muslim community leaders in Eastbourne to offer my full support to them and their faith communities, and to reaffirm that hate will not divide us.
I also want to thank our incredible emergency services for their response to these horrific incidents and for their ongoing work to keep our communities safe. I’ve been in liaison with Sussex Police this week and have pushed for them to ensure that their community policing presence around, and engagement with, places of worship in Eastbourne is robust to give our faith communities the confidence to keep practicing their faith in the way they are entitled to do.
No one in our town or country should have to live in fear. Hate has no home here in Eastbourne.