Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Joining forces with Environment Agency to secure poo castle pong inspection

Readers will know that I’ve been holding Southern Water’s feet to the fire over the way they take us bill payers for granted.

Not only do they pollute our sea with excessive raw sewage but they fail to get a grip of the stench that appears to be emanating from Poo Castle.

At the same time, it has just been announced that Southern Water’s CEO is set to receive what looks like a 100% pay increase! This is outrageous and unacceptable.

I’ve escalated matters not only by raising the issue in the House of Commons for a second time, but by meeting with Cat Fuller, Area Director at the Environment Agency (a key regulator), to progress towards a solution.

Josh Babarinde MP with Cat Fuller, Area Director at the Environment Agency

The outcome? The Environment Agency and I have requested an official Compliance Assessment visit, in which myself, Cat and Environment Agency assessors will go into the water treatment works and assess whether Southern Water are complying with their permit (which should involve taking steps to tackle the awful stench).

If, as our community expects, the source of the issue is the Water Treatment Works, I’m advised that the issue could have many different causes, including leaky wastewater pipes spilling smelly effluent, inadequate covering/sealing of the effluent when it is aerated in a big vat as part of the treatment process, or delays in disposing the smelly digest left over at the end of the process.

When a Compliance Assessment visit is requested, it cannot be declined (similar to an Ofsted inspection for schools) but we cannot go in until Southern Water make the subterranean environment safe for us, which means the ball is frustratingly in their court. As it stands, I have a meeting with Southern Water later this month, where I will be pushing them to let us in.

I will keep you posted when we’re in for the compliance visit and on what the Compliance Assessment Report finds once the process is completed.

With our water bills as extortionate as they are, the very least we should expect is for Southern Water to treat our sea, air and community with respect. I’ll keep fighting for just that.