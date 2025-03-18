Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: The fight for compensation for the WASPI women goes on…

In a Parliamentary debate this week, I spoke up for Eastbourne’s WASPI women (Women Against State Pension Inequality), born in the 1950s, who were let down by successive Governments after an increase to the state pension age from 60 to 65 (then 66) was implemented without proper communication or notice.

As a result, these women, many of whom had worked for decades and paid into the system in good faith, found their retirement plans shattered, with little time to adjust. This scandal has left many women in financial hardship, forced to continue working or unable to retire with dignity.

I shared the story of Eastbournian Yvonne, who said to me that she was offered a slightly early retirement and accepted the offer after carefully doing all the sums to make sure her finances stacked up. Only after everything was signed and settled did she discover that the months she thought she’d have to wait were now changed into many years. This meant having to find work for longer than she expected to and giving up the plans she had for her retirement with her husband.

Yvonne’s experience is one of over 3 million women born in the 1950s who were affected by this change.

Josh Babarinde speaking in the WASPI debate in Westminster Hall

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has been very clear that these women suffered maladministration and that they should be compensated—no ifs, no buts. It is therefore grossly unjust that the Government has ruled out compensation, despite apologising for the injustice.

Compensation is not just a political issue; in my view, it is a moral obligation.

That’s why I - together with my Liberal Democrat colleagues - will continue to urge the Government to act on the ombudsman’s findings and U-turn on their refusal to provide fair compensation to the WASPI women.

I am proud to stand alongside WASPI women like Angela Boas in Eastbourne to continue fighting for the justice that WASPI women need and deserve.

In other news, I’d like to use these column inches to congratulate Summerdown School on their ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted result just issued, and to West Rise on achieving a ‘Good’ rating too. All the pupils, parents and teaching staff should be so proud!