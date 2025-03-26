Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: The Government must not balance the books off the backs of disabled Eastbournians

I’m extremely concerned that the Government is planning to make massive cuts to disability benefits, such as Personal Independence Payments (PIP), which are a lifeline to so many Eastbournians with disabilities, including those who are able to - and do - work.

They plan to restrict the eligibility criteria, which could rule out many people who need it. More than this, the removal of PIP from someone would also result in their unpaid carer losing carer’s allowance, which will be a double hit for those families.

Disability charity Scope has therefore said that the cuts proposed could push nearly a million disabled households into poverty, which is not fair.

Myself and my advice team on Seaside Road support many residents with their PIP claims. I can say, hand on heart, that I’ve seen how PIP is what many disabled people rely on to stay in work.

Josh Babarinde is speaking out against cuts to support for disabled people

The benefits system does need reform in so many ways after years of chaos under the last Government but hitting the most vulnerable the hardest is not the way to do it.

The best way to tackle burgeoning welfare bills is to fix our broken health and social care system.

We’ve got to seriously invest in preventative health measures, properly funding mental health support, and reforming social care.

Instead, the government has dragged its feet, taking years to review social care and delaying vital projects like the brand new hospital we were promised.

‘Where should the money for this come from?’ many will rightly ask.

As far as myself and the Liberal Democrats are concerned, the Government should be looking for extra cash for our public services from the extremely wealthy, such as the global tech giants, who have amassed billions while creating many problems that the taxpayer is left to address (especially the impact of social media on people’s mental health).

That’s why we’re advocating for an increase to the Digital Services Tax on the biggest tech firms making a mint. At the time of writing, the Government are instead reportedly considering a cut to this tax, which just can’t be right or fair.

For years, we had a Conservative Government balancing the books off the backs of the most vulnerable and I expected better from a Labour Government. I will fight these cruel cuts every step of the way.