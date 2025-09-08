Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP – What our England flag really means

As an Eastbourne boy born and bred, I am a proud Englishman. Just a few weeks ago, we celebrated the success of our Lionesses – a moment of pride and unity that brought the country together (I watched their win in Bibendums on South Street!)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here in Eastbourne, I am continually inspired by the outstanding individuals and groups who go above and beyond to make our town - and therefore our country - even better. That spirit of care and generosity is what our flag truly represents.

However, over recent weeks, many people across our town have been in touch to share their concerns that some are attempting to divide Eastbourne and our country, in the name of our flag.

I will not stand for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in Parliament

We are much better than this, and the true values of our town and country prove it - as do some of the words of Winston Churchill.

In a speech for St George’s Day in 1933, Churchill said that his England was one where “no-one would think of persecuting a man on account of his religion or race.”

While Churchill’s views (many I do not agree with) have often been a source of controversy, he was right in his observation here that our country - and with it, our flag - embodies values of unity, tolerance and respect.

In the House of Commons this week, I stood up and reminded colleagues of the former wartime Prime Minister’s words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was very clear in the Chamber: that those who attempt to divide our communities in the name of our flag are no patriots of Churchill’s England, no patriots of today’s England, and no patriots of our great country.

On the subject of our country’s true patriots, we mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain this month (15th September) and I want to pay tribute to those selfless heroes who fought to defend our country in that battle - and in our military through the Second World War.

My great grandad, Flight Lieutenant Thomas Gittins, was in the RAF during the War - in 196 Squadron as a rear gunner in Wellington and Lancaster bombers, completing 51 missions. I’ll be thinking of him, too, as we pay tribute to our armed forces.