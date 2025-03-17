Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Celebrating the local tourism industry and looking forward to Bexhill Jobs Fair

This week is English Tourism Week which runs from 14 to 23 March. This important week in the local tourism calendar is a great way to celebrate and publicise all that the Bexhill and Battle constituency has to offer to both residents and tourists.

The visitor economy is really important to the constituency. In Sussex, tourism and hospitality accounts for 14% of all jobs and is worth £5 billion to the local economy. We have some real historic gems in our area which attract local residents and visitors including the National Trust properties of Bodiam Castle and Bateman’s – the former home of Rudyard Kipling, as well as English Heritage managed properties -Battle Abbey and Pevensey Castle which bring to life the Battle of 1066. I’ve had the pleasure of visiting all of these fantastic sites.

As well as these well-known properties which welcome visitors from all over the world, our area is filled with great places for visitors to enjoy. These include the iconic De La Warr Pavilion, galleries, museums, vineyards and wineries, craft breweries, restaurants, pubs and cafes. The list is endless and on top of all this there are beautiful seafronts and beaches to enjoy in Bexhill, Normans Bay and Pevensey as well as the most wonderful countryside to enjoy across Rother and the High Weald.

Celebrating all that this area has to offer helps to drive a sense of place and positivity which brings further investment and boosts the local economy. Hundreds of dynamic and exciting businesses are already located in this area and today, Friday 21 March, over 50 of these will be exhibiting at the Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair at the De La Warr Pavilion. I am proud to be part of the organising team for this event which last year attracted over 700 visitors looking for employment, training or volunteering opportunities.

Kieran and National Trust Team admiring views across Rother Valley from top of Bodiam Castle

The Jobs Fair welcomes people of all ages including those taking their first steps on the career ladder, looking to return to work after a break, considering a career change or just interested in the wide range of work and training opportunities on offer in the area. There will be employers from sectors including Hospitality, Construction, Financial Services, Transport, Education, Health & Social Care, Tourism, Creative Industries, Manufacturing, Engineering and many more. In addition, there will be free workshops including confidence boosting sessions for job-seekers, advice for young people interested in a freelance creative career, Google workshops on career goals and on growing your business brand. Littlegate Farm will be running a session for employers on developing diverse talent through apprenticeships and the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce will also be running a free CV checking service.

The Jobs Fair is often a busy and bustling day so there will also be a Quiet Time between 2pm and 3.30pm for visitors with access requirements or who would feel more comfortable in a quieter environment.

The Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair is a not-for-profit event, led by community-based organisations including the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill College, Rother District Council and my office. It could not happen without the generous sponsors. This year, the key sponsors are Bexhill College, Greymoor Construction Ltd, Hastings Direct, TE Connectivity, Ashdown Hurrey, Bexhill Chamber Of Commerce, Care At Home Services (South East) and Pride Community Healthcare. My thanks go to all of the sponsors for their generosity in supporting this event.

More information about the day, including a full list of exhibitors and how to pre-register to attend and join the free workshops can be found on the De La Warr Pavilions website dlwp.com/jobsfair