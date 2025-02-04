Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: for a better future

Monday 27 January was Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD), marking the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. Many events recognising this day took place across Europe, with the world watching the historic international ceremony taking place on the Auschwitz-Birkenau site. The theme for this year's HMD was For a Better Future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I attended the National Holocaust Remembrance event in London where Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in proceedings and where the Prime Minister spoke.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s identified that 80 years on from the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, antisemitism has increased significantly in the UK. Many UK communities are feeling vulnerable, with hostility and suspicion of others rising. The hope is that HMD 2025 can be an opportunity for people to come together, learn from and about the past, and take actions to make a better future for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would hope every person reading this article knows of the horrors of the Holocaust – the killing of six million Jewish men, women, and children simply for who they were. Two million of them remain nameless, their entire communities wiped from existence. There were also millions more non-Jewish civilians and prisoners of war, murdered including Soviets, Poles, Serbs, gay and disabled people.

Kieran Mullan MP Meeting Holocaust Survivor Yisrael Abelesz

These heinous acts against humanity were perpetrated by the fascist Nazi Party regime, which was defeated in 1945 bringing an end to World War Two, and their genocidal reign over Europe.

As events become more distant in history, and sadly survivors pass away, it’s more and more important we remember what happened to them. I wanted, in my article this week, to share the story of Holocaust survivor Yisrael Abelesz, a Hungarian Jew I met at Parliament’s HMD event, whose life was changed forever when Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944.

Following Hungary’s invasion, Yisrael told me that quickly Jewish businesses were attacked, Jewish people were forced to wear the yellow star and eventually people began to be rounded up and forced into concentration camps. Yisrael was taken to Auschwitz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Auschwitz Yisrael had the misfortune of coming face-to-face with Josef Mengele and was separated from his family. He described how fleeting the moment was – that he did not know at the time that he would never see his parents or younger brother again. He, however, managed to escape death on three occasions which he described during my conversation with him.

Kieran Meeting Holocaust Survivor Yisrael Abelesz

At first guards offered to take him to a children’s camp, but knowing something was awry he chose to stay put and thankfully avoided execution. On another occasion he ran away from a prisoner round up. A guard caught him as he ran but told Yisrael to feign struggle and run away whilst he could. His third escape came when hiding from a Kapo in a Russian barracks at the camp, where he was protected by fellow prisoners.

Yisrael credited his ‘determination to survive’ for keeping him alive, which stayed with him all the time, and is a stark reminder of the importance of hope in our own lives.

It is important to remember Yisrael’s powerful and thought-provoking story is one of many. It is our duty to keep their memory alive and to try ensuring nothing like this can ever happen again. Sadly, we know there have been other genocides since the Holocaust, specifically in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

So, we face this task with humility. But with the current climate of politics internationally, I encourage us all to take a moment and look to the similarities we share, not our differences.