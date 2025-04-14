Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: My recent visit to British Gypsum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Earlier this month, I visited British Gypsum’s impressive site near Robertsbridge, a true cornerstone of East Sussex’s economy and a vital local employer. The sheer scale of the operation is striking, and it was a pleasure to meet some of the dedicated team and witness firsthand the diverse and skilled career paths it offers. It’s my job as your MP to understand the work of our local employers big and small so I can raise issues that are relevant to them in my work representing the constituency.

What truly stood out was the breadth of opportunities, spanning engineering and manufacturing to crucial roles in logistics, safety, and research. It was inspiring to meet individuals who have built fulfilling, long-term careers at the site, a testament to the company’s commitment to its local workforce and the potential for professional growth without leaving the area.

My visit also offered a unique perspective – the chance to descend hundreds of feet underground into the Brightling mine. This was a highlight, revealing a fascinating and highly technical operation with a clear dedication to environmental care and sustainability. Witnessing the source of this essential material firsthand provided a powerful insight.

It’s easy to overlook just how fundamental gypsum is to the construction industry. Produced at the Robertsbridge site, this naturally occurring mineral lines the walls and ceilings of our homes, offices, hospitals, and schools across the UK. Without it, much of modern building as we know it simply wouldn’t be possible.

What makes the Brightling site even more compelling is its deep roots in the county’s industrial heritage. The story of gypsum mining in East Sussex stretches back to the 19th century, with the discovery of the Mountfield mine in 1876 during geological drilling. This makes the area one of the earliest sites of gypsum extraction in Britain. Interestingly, the initial hope was to find coal, but it was later discovered to be the UK’s largest gypsum deposit, with reserves estimated for at least another 30 years.

From those early beginnings, the industry expanded. By the 1890s, dozens worked at Mountfield, producing plaster. As gypsum’s uses grew, so did the operations. In 1973, the Robertsbridge site transitioned from plaster production to become a full wallboard manufacturing plant—today, a global leader in its field.

While the Mountfield mine has since closed, the Brightling mine has been continuously extracting gypsum since the 1960s. At one point, up to 800,000 tonnes of gypsum a year were transported by a 4.7km conveyor to the Robertsbridge plant. Although production has scaled back in recent years, Brightling remains a crucial supplier for both construction and the cement industry.

British Gypsum’s enduring presence in East Sussex is a powerful testament to the skill of the local workforce and the business’s adaptability. With career opportunities spanning decades and a constant drive for innovation, the Robertsbridge plant is more than just a significant employer; it is a cornerstone of East Sussex’s industrial story, a vital part of our past, present, and future.