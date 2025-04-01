Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Securing justice for victims and their families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the main reasons for me wanting to be an MP, and taking on the role of Shadow Justice Minister, was to ensure we have a fairer justice and sentencing system which puts victims at its centre. We often see headlines stating that a murderer was given a ‘life sentence’, yet when we take a closer look, their sentence has a ‘minimum-term’ set, after which the convict is eligible for parole – clearly not jailed for life which it is often reported as.

Those who have committed the most unforgivable crimes in our society can be released and build a new life. But their victims have been robbed of that opportunity, and the families of their victims will forever be changed by their actions. Something has got to change.

That is why I was so pleased to be directly involved with the setting up and launch of Justice for Victims, a campaign group started by the families of victims of horrific crimes, calling for tougher sentences for the worst offenders in our society.

Justice for Victims has been started by the parents of Sarah Everard, who was abducted whilst walking home, raped and murdered; Katie Brett, whose 16-year-old sister was raped and stabbed more than 100 times by her killer; Ayse Hussein, whose cousin was killed by a serial sex offender who stored her body in a freezer, Paula Hudgell, who campaigns on behalf of her adopted son Tony who lost his lower legs as a result of child cruelty; and Becky & Glen Youens, whose 4-year-old daughter Violet Grace was killed by a dangerous driver who spent barely more time in prison than their daughter was alive.

Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle

Last month they visited Parliament to say with one voice that it is time for change.

The Everards saw justice served for Sarah when her killer was sentenced to a ‘whole life order’, meaning he will never be released from prison. They are now campaigning to help other families secure the justice they received.

I was honoured to be able to raise their campaign with the Prime Minister during PMQs, and he agreed to meet with them. Never before has a group of justice campaigners and victims come together to form a united voice to call for tougher sentencing for all serious sexual and violent criminals, so it is an incredible step.

I’m hopeful that the MPs and Ministers who met with these families’, and heard their harrowing experiences, will agree that something must be done to make sure that we ensure tougher sentences for those most ruthless of criminals.

We must listen to victims and their families who are calling for fair and just sentencing that reflects the enormity of the crimes inflicted.

I know many constituents in Bexhill & Battle share their concerns and will be behind them as Justice for Victims campaign in memory of their loved ones with the aim of helping others secure justice in the future.